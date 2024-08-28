ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 7.9% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ToughBuilt Industries

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, major shareholder Rochel Soffer acquired 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $83,019.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,052.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,323 shares of company stock worth $234,871. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TBLT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.80% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

