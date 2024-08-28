Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

TM stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

