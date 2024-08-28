Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:TM opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

