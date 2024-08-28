Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $105.39 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 539089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 259.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
