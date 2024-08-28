Traders Purchase High Volume of Chimera Investment Call Options (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,830 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 667% compared to the average volume of 630 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

