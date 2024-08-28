Traders Purchase Large Volume of Targa Resources Call Options (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the typical daily volume of 898 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $147.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,010,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 77.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.