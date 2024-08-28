TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,770.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $97.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

