Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 105.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Up 1.2 %

TY stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.