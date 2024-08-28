Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

