Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Shares Down 2.8%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 915,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,149,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -8.70.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum

In related news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $141,300. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 567.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Trio Petroleum worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

