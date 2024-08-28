True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

