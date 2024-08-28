TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.97. 3,029 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

