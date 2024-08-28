Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Head to Head Contrast

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 16.24% 9.32% 0.86%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 3 1 0 2.25

Trustmark has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 1.03 $53.57 billion N/A N/A Trustmark $481.23 million 4.16 $165.49 million $2.57 12.74

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark.

Summary

Trustmark beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include trade financing, deposit, corporate wealth management, custody, and various corporate intermediary services, as well as corporate loans. Its Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Business segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and proprietary and foreign exchange transactions businesses. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

