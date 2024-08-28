TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Zoran Zdraveski Sells 164,686 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. Research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

