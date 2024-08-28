TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $564.12

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.12 ($7.44) and traded as low as GBX 563.50 ($7.43). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.43), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TUI Price Performance

TUI Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 575.28.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Featured Articles

