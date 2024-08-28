TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $564.12

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.12 ($7.44) and traded as low as GBX 563.50 ($7.43). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.43), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
TUI Price Performance
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.