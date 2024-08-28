Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $205,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,748.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

