Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,068. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $571.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.61 and a 200-day moving average of $478.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

