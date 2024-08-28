Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

