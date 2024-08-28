Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $104.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ubiquiti traded as low as $192.39 and last traded at $194.60. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 79,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 10.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 104.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.