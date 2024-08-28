Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $104.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ubiquiti traded as low as $192.39 and last traded at $194.60. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 79,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
