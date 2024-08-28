Udine Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 65,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 538,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 20,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.