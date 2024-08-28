UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in UDR by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.