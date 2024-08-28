UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.81

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 1558464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.59.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.