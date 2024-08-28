Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

