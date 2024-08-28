Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

