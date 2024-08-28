Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $522.00 to $500.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $367.93 and last traded at $369.41. 188,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 877,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.98.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.