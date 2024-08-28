Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $430.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $377.00 and last traded at $377.01. 219,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 877,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.