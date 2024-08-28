Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

