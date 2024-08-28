UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at $138,208,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

