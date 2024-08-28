Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Under Armour worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Under Armour by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

