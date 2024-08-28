United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 140,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,117,456.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,876. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

