Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542,485 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 91,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 414,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,139,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,363,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

