Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $191.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

