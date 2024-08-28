Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

