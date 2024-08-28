urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 3.5%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.38. 23,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 74,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

urban-gro Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of urban-gro worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

