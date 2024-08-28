US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

XBIL opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.