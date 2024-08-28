US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
XBIL opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.