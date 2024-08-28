USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 21,396 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

