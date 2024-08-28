VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & EQT (NYSE:EQT) Head to Head Contrast

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. VAALCO Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $455.07 million 1.48 $60.35 million $0.60 10.85 EQT $4.58 billion 3.20 $1.74 billion $1.38 24.05

This table compares VAALCO Energy and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 17.82% 16.00% 8.95% EQT 12.45% 4.52% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 EQT 0 8 9 0 2.53

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. EQT has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.58%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

