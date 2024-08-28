Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stock Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

