Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

