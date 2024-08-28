VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.42% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

