VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.