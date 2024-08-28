VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.75 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.