Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $218.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.