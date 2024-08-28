Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.71

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 52182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

