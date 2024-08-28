Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.71

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 52182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
