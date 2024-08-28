Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $105,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after buying an additional 865,015 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,942,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 319,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 517,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 278,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $65.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

