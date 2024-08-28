Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 516685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after buying an additional 256,984 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

