Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 516685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
