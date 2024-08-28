Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.20

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 2635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

