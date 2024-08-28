Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.98

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 112852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
