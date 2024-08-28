Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
