Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.83

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 13311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 98.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $11,083,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

