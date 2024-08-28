Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.83

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 13311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.